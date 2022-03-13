Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.77. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $571.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 202.51, a current ratio of 202.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -82.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBRT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $464,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,000. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (Capstead) operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Capstead earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

