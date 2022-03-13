Frax (FRAX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $19.19 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. Frax has a total market capitalization of $2.90 billion and $19.19 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frax has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Frax coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00045567 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.91 or 0.06600677 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,935.80 or 0.99926760 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00041623 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 2,903,242,158 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

