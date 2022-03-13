Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ:FEIM opened at $8.57 on Thursday. Frequency Electronics has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $79.43 million, a PE ratio of -142.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66.
Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $12.94 million during the quarter.
Frequency Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.
