Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:FEIM opened at $8.57 on Thursday. Frequency Electronics has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $79.43 million, a PE ratio of -142.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $12.94 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEIM. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 33,059 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 646,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,450,000 after buying an additional 28,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 25,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Electronics by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 41,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

