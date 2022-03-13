Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Bought by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 75.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 306.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Freshpet by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Freshpet by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Freshpet by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freshpet alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRPT. TheStreet lowered shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $154.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.56.

Freshpet stock opened at $91.73 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.94 and its 200-day moving average is $115.59. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital, and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Dog Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats for Dogs, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.