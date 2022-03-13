Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Short Interest Update

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a growth of 93.2% from the February 13th total of 13,300 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Friedman Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 3.5% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 59,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Friedman Industries during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 8.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in Friedman Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Friedman Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

FRD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.41. 15,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,221. The company has a market capitalization of $57.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.67. Friedman Industries has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $15.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 1.50%.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

