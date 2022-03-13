FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.400-$7.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.92 billion-$3.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on FCN. Truist Financial boosted their price target on FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

NYSE FCN traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $145.38. The company had a trading volume of 92,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,205. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.67 and its 200-day moving average is $144.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $123.97 and a 52 week high of $157.86.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $676.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.88 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $146,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,951,000 after purchasing an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,751,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,070,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 3,730.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 63,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after buying an additional 61,583 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

