G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the February 13th total of 222,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:GPHBF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.08. 12,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10. G6 Materials has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.30.

G6 Materials Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of graphene-enhanced materials for 3D printing. Its products include Conductive Adhesives, Advanced Materials and Composites, Organic Chemicals and R&D Graphene Materials. The company was founded by Elena Poyakova, Daniel Stolyarov and Michael Gouzman on January 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, NY.

