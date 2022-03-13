GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (GOZ) Reaches Market Cap of $1.01 Million

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (CURRENCY:GOZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Over the last seven days, GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $2.41 million worth of GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00002360 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00046178 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,541.30 or 0.06551367 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,747.60 or 0.99889804 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00041469 BTC.

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Profile

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,000 coins. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Buying and Selling GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token

