Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GAIA. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Gaia from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Get Gaia alerts:

Shares of Gaia stock opened at $5.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68. Gaia has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $113.11 million, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Gaia had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gaia will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Gaia during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,598,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,521,000. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 313,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 173,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 575,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 64,456 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.