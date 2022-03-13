Gameswap (GSWAP) 1-Day Volume Tops $30,134.00

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last week, Gameswap has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00002253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gameswap has a market cap of $9.84 million and $30,134.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gameswap Profile

Gameswap (CRYPTO:GSWAP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Gameswap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

