Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) by 423.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,198 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Gannett were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gannett by 774.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gannett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gannett in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 110.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GCI opened at $4.27 on Friday. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $609.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.61.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GCI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Gannett

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was founded on November 21, 2014 and headquartered in McLean, VA.

