GAP (NYSE:GPS) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $13.75 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on GAP from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on GAP from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on GAP from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered GAP from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.62.

NYSE GPS opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. GAP has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.00.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. GAP had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $124,360.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of GAP by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 261,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 192,384 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in GAP by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in GAP by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,061,000 after buying an additional 190,085 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in GAP during the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in GAP by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,291,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,718,000 after buying an additional 666,301 shares during the period. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

