Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Security National Bank increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 13,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

In other news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 5,544 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total transaction of $1,047,206.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,772,683 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE opened at $188.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.81 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities (Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

