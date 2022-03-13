General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $118.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.63.

GE stock opened at $92.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

