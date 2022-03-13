Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.00-$7.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.47-$2.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.Genesco also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.000-$7.750 EPS.

NYSE:GCO traded down $2.51 on Friday, reaching $67.98. The stock had a trading volume of 280,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,614. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.23. The company has a market capitalization of $992.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Genesco has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $73.72.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $727.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Genesco will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut Genesco from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genesco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Genesco by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Genesco by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Genesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $701,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Genesco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Genesco by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

