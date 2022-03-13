GeoCoin Market Cap Hits $377,249.57 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC on exchanges. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $377,249.57 and $109.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,822.24 or 1.00126853 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00069271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.65 or 0.00269096 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00021618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00015397 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001331 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

