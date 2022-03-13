Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of Geron stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Geron has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Geron had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 26,769.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Geron will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Geron by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,511,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,951,000 after buying an additional 191,723 shares during the period. BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Geron during the third quarter valued at $7,854,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Geron by 8.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,591,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after buying an additional 413,994 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Geron by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,155,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 133,903 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Geron by 5.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,181,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after buying an additional 115,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

