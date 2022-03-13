GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) Stock Price Down 0.8%

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLAE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.78 and last traded at $23.78. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 88 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.13. The company has a market cap of $665,840.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 3.34.
GlassBridge Enterprises Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLAE)
