Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 233,400 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the February 13th total of 400,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 948,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLNCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 580 ($7.60) in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 550 ($7.21) to GBX 600 ($7.86) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Glencore from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,723.25.

OTCMKTS GLNCY traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $13.19. 456,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,295. Glencore has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

