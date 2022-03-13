Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of Global Cord Blood stock opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $478.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. Global Cord Blood has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.34.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 26.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global Cord Blood by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 8.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

