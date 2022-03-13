Global Trust Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $8.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $363.21. The stock had a trading volume of 296,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,083. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $387.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.31. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.42 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $730.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

