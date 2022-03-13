Global Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,708,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,344,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,515,000 after acquiring an additional 25,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.35. 5,187,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,140,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.21. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

