Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 55 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,773 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 4.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Netflix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX traded down $16.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $340.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,815,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,188,521. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.00 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $555.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $151.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $740.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down previously from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

