Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 977 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,759 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.0% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,254 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in CVS Health by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 706,773 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,973,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in CVS Health by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 5,948 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in CVS Health by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 312,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,524,000 after buying an additional 15,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.95.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $660,431.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.47. 4,798,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,029,528. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.64 and a 200-day moving average of $95.38. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $71.70 and a one year high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $135.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

