Global Trust Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 136,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Caterpillar by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 5.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,783,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,227,000 after purchasing an additional 35,984 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 173,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT traded up $3.04 on Friday, hitting $214.83. 4,042,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,318,711. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.69. The company has a market cap of $115.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.56.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.