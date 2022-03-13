Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Short Interest Up 107.7% in February

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a growth of 107.7% from the February 13th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
CATH traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,929. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.18. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a twelve month low of $47.81 and a twelve month high of $61.25.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.387 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33.
