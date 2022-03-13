Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.160-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $395 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.02 million.Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.860-$ EPS.

NYSE GLOB traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,051. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $192.59 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 98.82 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.40.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Globant will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globant from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $334.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Globant by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Globant by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,334,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

