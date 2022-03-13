GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GN Store Nord A/S offers medical hearing instruments, professional and consumer headsets. The Company’s operating segments include GN Netcom, GN ReSound and Others. GN Netcom segment sells hands-free communications solutions in the form of headsets for mobile phones and traditional phones. GN ReSound segment operates within the hearing instrument industry, and produces and sells hearing healthcare instruments and related products. It offers hearing aids and accessories under the ReSound, Beltone and Interton brand names. GN Store Nord A/S is based in Ballerup, Denmark. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Redburn Partners cut shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley cut GN Store Nord A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GN Store Nord A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNNDY opened at $129.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.57. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1 year low of $129.75 and a 1 year high of $286.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

