Graham Burns Buys 500,000 Shares of EVZ Limited (ASX:EVZ) Stock

EVZ Limited (ASX:EVZ – Get Rating) insider Graham Burns purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.18 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$87,500.00 ($63,868.61).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.
EVZ Company Profile (Get Rating)
