Graham (NYSE:GHC) versus Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) Head to Head Analysis

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.6% of Graham shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of Graham shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Graham and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graham 11.05% 7.64% 4.56% Skillful Craftsman Education Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Graham and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Graham 0 0 0 0 N/A Skillful Craftsman Education Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Graham has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a beta of -0.51, indicating that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Graham and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graham $3.19 billion 0.90 $352.08 million $70.43 8.27 Skillful Craftsman Education Technology $29.17 million 0.56 $3.50 million N/A N/A

Graham has higher revenue and earnings than Skillful Craftsman Education Technology.

Summary

Graham beats Skillful Craftsman Education Technology on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Graham (Get Rating)

Graham Holdings Co. engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S. and English-language programs provided by Kaplan, Inc. The Television Broadcasting segment conducts operations through seven television stations serving the Detroit, Houston, San Antonio, Orlando, Jacksonville, and Roanoke television markets. The Manufacturing segment focuses on the manufacturing operations of Hoover Treated Wood Products, Inc., a supplier of pressure impregnated kiln-dried lumber and plywood products for fire retardant and preservative applications, Dekko, a manufacturer of electrical workspace solutions, architectural lighting and electrical components and assemblies, Joyce/Dayton Corp., a manufacturer of screw jacks and other linear motion systems, and Forney, a global supplier of products and systems that control and monitor combustion processes in electric utility and industrial applications. The Healthcare segment encompasses hom

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (Get Rating)

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education. It operates three education platforms, including the Lifelong Education Public Service Platform that offers approximately 200 courses; Vocational Training platform, which provides 407 courses covering such as mechanics, electronics, auto repair, and construction subjects; and Virtual Simulation Experimental Training platform that offers 9 experimental programs. The company also offers technology services, including software development and maintenance, hardware installation, and testing and related consulting and training services, as well as cloud services for private companies, academic institutions, and government agencies. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuxi, China.

