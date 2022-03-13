Grand Central Investment Group Sells 3,769 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Grand Central Investment Group cut its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the quarter. Pan American Silver makes up approximately 1.7% of Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 121.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,588,000 after buying an additional 1,003,759 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $575,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,661,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 227.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 908,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,158,000 after purchasing an additional 631,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,454,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,049. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.74 and a twelve month high of $36.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $422.17 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J.

