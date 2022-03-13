Grand Central Investment Group Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Grand Central Investment Group decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,261,000 after buying an additional 96,439 shares in the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,176,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $153.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,175,411. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.74. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $142.88 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

