Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Graphic Packaging has a payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Graphic Packaging to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

GPK stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

GPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,728,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,199,000 after buying an additional 2,685,745 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 629,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 200,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

