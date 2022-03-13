Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Graphic Packaging has a payout ratio of 14.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Graphic Packaging to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.
GPK stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.72. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $21.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.
GPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.16.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,728,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,199,000 after buying an additional 2,685,745 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,155,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 629,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after buying an additional 16,867 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 200,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.
About Graphic Packaging (Get Rating)
Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Graphic Packaging (GPK)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.