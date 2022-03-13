Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $26.50.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GRBK. Wedbush began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Green Brick Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $19.82 and a 12 month high of $32.25.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard S. Press sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $150,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 19.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 8.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 53,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 8.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

