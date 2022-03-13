Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.220-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.

NYSE GDOT opened at $25.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.95. Green Dot has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $54.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.35 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.22.

In other news, Director Glinda Bridgforth-Hodges sold 3,910 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $106,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,410 shares of company stock valued at $157,533. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Green Dot by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Green Dot by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Green Dot by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Green Dot by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

