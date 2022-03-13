Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.15

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 13th. During the last week, Grin has traded up 8% against the US dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $14.46 million and $2.51 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,032.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.25 or 0.06602793 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.10 or 0.00269250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00014993 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.51 or 0.00736593 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00067144 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.81 or 0.00473464 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007219 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.10 or 0.00392245 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars.

