Guinness Asset Management LTD Boosts Stock Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,520 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares during the quarter. Ormat Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $31,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $169,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ormat Technologies stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.48. 565,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,555. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 71.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.42. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $87.79.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

