Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) CFO Sells $1,941,800.00 in Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,941,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lance Loeffler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 25th, Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of Halliburton stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $721,830.00.

HAL stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $39.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. City State Bank purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

