Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

HWC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.00.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

HWC stock opened at $53.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.17. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $318.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.68 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 85.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 31,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,778,000 after purchasing an additional 90,975 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 120,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 10.2% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,671,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,744,000 after purchasing an additional 154,539 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter worth about $784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.