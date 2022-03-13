Handy (HANDY) Price Hits $0.0064 on Top Exchanges

Handy (CURRENCY:HANDY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Handy coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Handy has a market cap of $1.31 million and $91,766.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Handy has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Handy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00045800 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,502.93 or 0.06622986 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,884.61 or 1.00246321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00041091 BTC.

Handy Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Buying and Selling Handy

