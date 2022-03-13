Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 20.75 ($0.27).

Harbour Energy stock opened at GBX 399.40 ($5.23) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 370.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 369.89. The company has a market cap of £3.70 billion and a PE ratio of -8.09. Harbour Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 284 ($3.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 454 ($5.95).

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

