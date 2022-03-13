Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.060-$0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Harsco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.660 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harsco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of HSC opened at $13.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -338.42, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.00. Harsco has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.08.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.18 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III purchased 25,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $298,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Harsco during the fourth quarter worth about $11,958,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Harsco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,733,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,776,000 after buying an additional 376,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Harsco by 119.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after buying an additional 284,344 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Harsco by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,990,000 after buying an additional 160,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Harsco by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 434,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after buying an additional 105,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

