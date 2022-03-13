Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Hawthorn Bancshares has raised its dividend by 19.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $26.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.48. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 27.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 183,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 52,067 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,886.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. 32.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

