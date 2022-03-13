HC Wainwright Increases U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Price Target to $16.50

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 81.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:USAU opened at $9.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.03. U.S. Gold has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $13.20.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Gold will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in U.S. Gold by 2,572.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in U.S. Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in U.S. Gold by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in U.S. Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in U.S. Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Gold (Get Rating)

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.