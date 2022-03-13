Head-To-Head Survey: Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) versus Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) and Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Scienjoy has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillz has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Scienjoy and Skillz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scienjoy 11.72% 39.23% 25.42% Skillz -47.22% -37.99% -28.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Scienjoy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of Skillz shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Skillz shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scienjoy and Skillz’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scienjoy $187.31 million 0.73 $26.99 million $0.93 4.76 Skillz $384.09 million 2.49 -$181.38 million ($0.45) -5.20

Scienjoy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Skillz. Skillz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Scienjoy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Scienjoy and Skillz, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scienjoy 0 0 0 0 N/A Skillz 0 4 4 0 2.50

Skillz has a consensus target price of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 263.25%. Given Skillz’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skillz is more favorable than Scienjoy.

Summary

Skillz beats Scienjoy on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scienjoy (Get Rating)

Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. Its platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 904,568 paying users and 192,389 active broadcasters. It operates five platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Streaming Chinese (MiFeng), and BeeLive International names. The company also offers technical development and advisory services. Scienjoy Holding Corporation was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation is a subsidiary of Lavacano Holdings Limited.

About Skillz (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

