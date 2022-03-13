Healthia Limited (ASX:HLA) Insider Buys A$17,100.00 in Stock

Healthia Limited (ASX:HLA – Get Rating) insider Paul Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.71 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,100.00 ($12,481.75).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
About Healthia (Get Rating)
