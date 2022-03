Healthia Limited (ASX:HLA) Insider Buys A$17,100.00 in Stock

Healthia Limited (ASX:HLA – Get Rating) insider Paul Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.71 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,100.00 ($12,481.75).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Healthia Limited provides health services in Australia. The company operates 72 podiatry clinics under the My FootDr brand; 23 physiotherapy clinics under the Allsports Physiotherapy brand; and 7 hand therapy clinics under the Extend Rehabilitation brand, as well as manufactures and sells 3D printed orthotic devices for podiatry clinics.

