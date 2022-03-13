HedgeTrade Trading 3.5% Higher This Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001156 BTC on popular exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $153.39 million and approximately $4,738.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HedgeTrade has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00231145 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

