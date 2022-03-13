Hegic Price Hits $0.0333 on Top Exchanges (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One Hegic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hegic has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hegic has a market cap of $23.43 million and approximately $894,468.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hegic alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00033833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00105158 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 703,727,349 coins. Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hegic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hegic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.