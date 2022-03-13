Helix (HLIX) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 23.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Helix has a total market capitalization of $47,264.37 and $1.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Helix has traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar. One Helix coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00013915 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000207 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000950 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000198 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Helix

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 36,821,028 coins. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

