Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a growth of 190.9% from the February 13th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.03. The stock had a trading volume of 115,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,983. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $26.04.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

HENKY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €80.00 ($86.96) to €76.00 ($82.61) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.